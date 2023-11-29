Creative Assembly is going back to strategy games after Hyenas' cancellation

HQ

Following the cancellation of the live-service shooter Hyenas, Creative Assembly is reportedly heading back to the genres it knows best.

"Each studio has its own strengths and weaknesses, but the favorable winds of the early COVID-19 period, coupled with the strong performance of each title, led us to adopt a strategy of accelerating more, even in areas where those studios have not tried yet for further growth," said Sega Sammy Holdings president and CEO Haruki Satomi in a recent earnings call.

"However, some studios did well and some did not, so we have decided to focus again on the strengths of each studio," he continued. "To put it simply, Creative Assembly was good at offline games in the RTS genre, but they took on the challenge of developing Hyenas, an online game in the FPS genre."

It seems like Creative Assembly is going to exclusively be working on strategy games for the foreseeable future. Known for its work on the Total War franchise, Creative Assembly also wowed us when it released Alien: Isolation. As we've seen even this year with Hi-Fi Rush, it is good for developers to sometimes move away from their strengths to create something refreshing, but at least for now, it seems everyone is going to be sticking to their lane, at least where Sega is concerned.

