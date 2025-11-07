Creative Assembly details unit rosters and gameplay showcases for Tides of Torment DLC

HQ

As you probably noted in our last piece bundling everything we knew about Total War: Warhammer III's Tides of Torment DLC, we were aware that the next lord and unit pack would be coming on the 4th of December alongside a Total War anniversary showcase.

However, that hasn't stopped CA from kicking off its latest blog "revealing" that information to us. We also got some unit details and gameplay overview dates to dig through, though, along with a new trailer.

As we knew from the announcement trailer, our three legendary lords will be Dechala, Aislinn, and Sayl. We now also know what units we'll be getting with those lords. Aislinn has a sea of naval-themed units, such as the Sea Helm Lord, Legendary Hero Caradryan, Mist Mage, Sea Elemental, Merwyrm, Oceanids, Ship's Company, and Lothern Sky Cutter.

Dechala brings a general use Chaos sorcerer of Slaanesh, as well as Styrkaar of the Sortsvinaer, Druchii anointed, exalted hero of Slaanesh, Pleasureseekers, Devotees of Slaanesh, Champions of Slaanesh, Slaangors, and the Preyton.

Sayl, as the final lord, adds the Great Shaman Sorcerer, Beorg Bearstruck, Fimir Noble, Marauder Bearmen, Kurgan Horsemen, Curs'd Ettin, Chimera, and Dreadmaws to the Norscan armies.

We start first with Aislinn's blog and gameplay, which appears on the 11th and 12th of November. Then each week we'll get a following lord until CA has covered all three.