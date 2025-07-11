Creative Assembly delays Tides of Torment DLC for Total War: Warhammer III

HQ

The upcoming Tides of Torment DLC for Total War: Warhammer III has been delayed. The DLC is set to include a new lord and units for Slaanesh and Norsca alongside a third, as-yet unnamed faction, and was expected to be released this summer.

However, that date has now changed. As developer Creative Assembly outlined in a new blog post, Tides of Torment is now releasing later this year. A firm date will arrive later, too, and the final What's Next video has been pushed back too, as it'll cover additional changes made between now and the DLC's release.

Creative Assembly states the reason for the delay as playtests showing they could accomplish more with the DLC. "In recent playtesting, we asked ourselves if this next DLC met the standards that we've set in recent releases, and the short answer was no. However, we know it can and so we want to spend more time working on it, reviewing the content, and improving the gameplay experiences that it's set to bring," reads the blog post.

There's still more content to come in summer. July brings siege improvements to the proving grounds. August will see a What's Next video on the third faction in Tides of Torment, which fans currently believe could be the High Elves, as well as a big quality-of-life update for Tomb Kings and Lizardmen. September looks a little quieter, but that's because from that point it's all hands on deck for Tides of Torment.