Creative Assembly adds Tiger Warriors to Total War: Warhammer III as part of the game's first character pack

Creative Assembly, the developer of the Total War: Warhammer series, is going absolutely off the rails for the franchise's 10th anniversary. Not only are we getting the Lords of the End Times DLC this summer, we're also getting the first character pack coming before then, introducing a brand-new character to the game and setting of Warhammer's Old World.

Creative Assembly has worked in tandem with Games Workshop to bring about the introduction of Bhashiva, the Desert Tigress, White Tiger of Shang Yang, and her Tiger Warriors. As this is Warhammer and we don't dance around metaphors or anything like that, by Tiger Warriors we of course mean tiger people, with fur and stripes and all that.

The character pack costs £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99, and gives a handful of units as well as Bhashiva herself. The Tiger Warriors will be part of the Cathayan roster, as their lore tells of them travelling from the lands of Ind to seek salvation, finding it with the Iron Dragon Zhao Ming. There's also some interesting lore about the Tiger Warriors resisting the powers of Chaos back when the Old Ones originally left the world of Warhammer Fantasy.

The team at CA is aiming for a late Spring release date for the character pack, and so we've got some time yet before we'll see Bhashiva in action. When we do, though, we're promised a unit type entirely different from what we've seen before in Cathay.