Create your very own ninja Xbox controller

As we all know, there is no shortage of stylish Xbox controllers in a wide range of colors and themes. But if you still, against all odds, can't find one you like, there's Xbox Design Lab which allows you to build your own controller.

The combinations are almost endless, and new themes are released continuously. Recently, the option to build The Witcher controllers was launched, and now Microsoft has announced that Ninja Gaiden 4 is next in line for those who want a little ninja flair on their Xbox controller. They write:

"These designs have something for veterans and newcomers alike, featuring both Ryu Hayabusa's legendary Red Dragon Katana and new protagonist Yakumo's blue-handled katana. Within the manga print-inspired top case, you'll also find Yakumo's striking Oni mask.

As you hack and slash through enemies, the Xbox Wireless Controller on Xbox Design Lab offers endless customization to help you play your way. Choose from a variety of button styles curated for your chosen Ninja Gaiden 4 color scheme, perfectly accenting the red and blue textured side grips."

Head over to this link to create your own Ninja Gaiden 4 controller, available in both standard and Elite versions, ahead of the game's release on October 21.