Create your own Saints Row hero with Boss Factory demo

HQ

Even if it had been leaked before the Summer Game Fest, it was still nice to see Volition and Deep Silver announcing Boss Factory for Saints Row. This is basically a stand-alone version of the character creation tool, and makes it possible for you to play around with it.

And we really urge you to do so, as we told you about in our latest preview, as this game really allows you to customise yourself in ways that is pretty next level. Also, creating a character now will also earn yourself a free in-game weapon when Saints Row launches on August 23.

Check out the Boss Factory trailer below.