Create your own games and modes in Grounded

Even though it's rarely marketed and was developed by a smaller team, Grounded has a pretty impressive player base that keeps coming back to survive as extremely shrunken kids in a regular suburban backyard.

Since the release last year, the game has been built out on several occasions with various free DLC, adding all kinds of content, including new areas and enemies. Now a new update has been revealed on Xbox Wire, and this one is very different from anything we've gotten so far.

It is called Make It and Break It and is something that can best be described as Forge, but for Grounded. It allows you to build your very own games, which can be entirely different from the Grounded we know. You can use pretty much everything the game has to offer and make it come alive in various ways thanks to a feature called Gadgets and Gizmos.

The Xbox Wire author says she was "shown a hand-crafted Colosseum with waves upon waves of enemies to battle, and a sound-based puzzle game where players have to identify critters by the sounds that they make".

Game director Adam Brennecke explains why he and his team decided to go this route instead of creating something more traditional:

"We focused on creating a cool narrative experience for 1.0, and continued to add quality of life updates, more variety, and cool features. We got to a point where the [backyard] felt really fleshed out, we were happy with all of the content in-game, and this felt like the next thing to do."

Brennecke also went on and told why they decided to go with the Make It and Break It name:

"The name of the update is fitting because part of the fun is being able to try things out, break it, and see what works. Our development mentality with Grounded is to not put any fences around the player. We want people to showcase their creativity."

The tools and possibilities seems to be very forgiving as almost anything goes. Some things might work, others won't and Brennecke looks forward to see what the community will create in the future:

"That's the power of mods, you never know what's going to happen. We're going to provide the tools, and someone's going to make something magical, that others might get attached to, and we have no idea what that might be. It could even be better than our own Grounded experience!"

There are also other things added in the update, including extra challenges to the Burgle quests and a couple of quality-of-life enhancements. Make It and Break It doesn't have a release date, but it seems to be worth waiting for.

Have you played Grounded yet? It is currently available for PC and Xbox, and is included with Game Pass.