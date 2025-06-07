Create cosy dioramas in MakeRoom this August

There have been no shortage of announcements and reveals at this year's Wholesome Games Direct show, as the indie broadcast has already delivered plenty of surprises. One more interesting reveal relates to developer Kenney's cosy and adorable sandbox building game, MakeRoom, which just had its firm release date confirmed.

This project is all about creating lovely and intricate dioramas. The idea is to utilise over 1,000 objects to design a kitchen, a living room, a camper van, or some other kind of personal quarters that you'd like to exist in yourself. You can take this a step further too, as the option to create and use your own objects is supported as well.

Needless to say, if you're searching for something a little more calming and sweet this summer, MakeRoom is definitely worth a look when it launches in full on August 7 on Steam.