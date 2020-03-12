Create and play your levels for real with LEGO Super Mario

LEGO Super Mario was teased on Mar10 Day but was it a video game or a toy? The answer: both. The partnership between these two companies has resulted in a toy version of Mario where people can use the blocky plumber to collect virtual coins in player-made levels in the real world.

The LEGO Super Mario set lets kids (and grown-ups, let's be real here) create their own levels out of bricks just like a traditional 2D Super Mario game. Then, once made, they can play on the level with their interactive Mario. Whenever he jumps on a turtle or breaks a ? block, players collect coins. The figure sports small screens on his chest and face that should show what blocks he's near and make appropriate Mario-themed sounds.

"I have always liked LEGO products and how they help children use their imagination to play", Nintendo's Takashi Tezuka added. "The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play - one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created."

The new interactive LEGO set is coming to Europe and America later this year. Price points are still unknown.