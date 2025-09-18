Create and manage your own golfing paradise in Under Par Golf Architect

The world of golf will reach a boiling point as soon as next week, as the bi-annual Ryder Cup tournament will take place and see some of the best players from Europe competing against the best players from the United States. With that coming up, golf might be on your mind and if so this announcement from the Convergence Games Showcase is likely of interest.

Developer Broken Arms Games has presented another glimpse at its upcoming simulation title, Under Par Golf Architect. This is a game where the aim is to make the golf course of your dreams, all by designing stunning holes and challenges and then reaping the financial benefits as it attracts fans and even VIPs from around the world.

The synopsis for the game adds: "Step into the shoes of a golf architect as you build and manage your own golfing paradise! Sharpen your strategy by designing incredible courses to challenge the most demanding golfers and watch your club flourish as you attract VIP players, hire quirky staff and hold prestigious tournaments."

As part of the gameplay, we can expect course construction mechanics, simulation elements that dictate how well your course is performing, plus a range of diverse available employees who can be trained and developed. Using these mechanics and systems, the aim will be to refine and expand your course to turn your humble idea into a thriving and striking business venture.

There is no release date in mind for Under Par Golf Architect as of yet, as we simply know that it'll be coming soon, but when it does launch, it will arrive on PC and Xbox. Check out the latest trailer for the game below, which also reveals that an Xbox demo for the game is out now.