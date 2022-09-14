Crazy trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon released

HQ

When we made our list of the hottest films this fall, it landed in second place, beaten only by the mega-project Avatar - when we hadn't even seen an official trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon. But when you're such an exciting director with such an impressive track record, after such a short time in the business, it's hard for us at the editorial team not to get hyped. Also, it's a movie that reunites Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Now the first trailer has been released, and we'd be lying if we said we were any less keen on 1920s Hollywood after this knockout of a trailer. A magnificent one at that, which left us wondering (just like the perplexed Tobey Maguire): "What the fuck?" - but at the same time we also feel Brad Pitt's excitement roaring "Fuck yeah!"

Watch it below!