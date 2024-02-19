Crazy Taxi's upcoming reboot will be "Triple-A"

HQ

Sega shocked pretty much everyone during The Game Awards in December when they announced no less than five new games based on some of their most popular franchises; Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi. The latter one became insanely popular after the release back in 1999, and as you probably know, it's all about driving customers to where they want in a yellow cab.

We loved it, but it only had one world and was an arcade game intended for bite-sized experiences. When the series gets rebooted, we will probably get a whole lot more though. While speaking to The Japan Times, the fairly new Sapporo Studio had some comments about the new Crazy Taxi and said (via Nintendo Life) they are "participating in the development of Triple-A titles, including Crazy Taxi".

What this means is up for debate. Crazy Taxi should still just be about driving people to where they want, and Sega bloated this simple but genius concept in the sequels, trying to add new gameplay (like jumping cars) which pretty much ruined it. What do you think? Besides better graphics, how can Crazy Taxi get AAA-modernised?