Crazy Taxi's driver Axel has now joined Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

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During Opening Night Live, we got another look at Crazy Taxi: World Tour, which marks the big comeback for Sega's beloved game series. The video shown highlighted its multiplayer component, but apparently that wasn't the end of the Crazy Taxi surprises.

Sega has now announced that their taxi cab driver Axel and his ride, the Devolada Yellow Jack, are available for download in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, completely free of charge. Plus, there's a Crazy Taxi Festival running from August 27 (today!) through August 30 where you can unlock unique cosmetic items. Check out the short video presentation of this great addition below.

To top it all off, there's also a 60% discount on Sonic Racing: Crossworlds for Switch and Switch 2, an offer that lasts until September 1.