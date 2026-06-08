Crazy Taxi: World Tour is developed by the original's creator and include five cities

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One of the many games announced during the Xbox Games Showcase was Crazy Taxi: World Tour, a game we had started to question the whereabouts of after Sega suddenly reactivated the series' social media accounts just before Sony's event on Tuesday and the Summer Game Fest.

Now it has finally been revealed, and in addition to what we shared earlier today, more details have been revealed in a substantial press release, which also included the first images. Thanks to this, we now know that Crazy Taxi: World Tour is being developed under the direction of Kenji Kanno, the man behind the original.

There will be five cities to drive customers around in, all featuring varied environments. During the short trailer that was shown, several classic San Francisco landmarks flashed by, which (unofficially) was the city from the first (and best) game.

It's also evident that Offspring's hit All I Want, which for many (including the band) is synonymous with the game, has once again been licensed. There will be several different vehicles to unlock, and in addition to a campaign, there will of course be an arcade mode to let us earn "crazy money" as well as "multiple action-packed multiplayer modes."

Check out the first images from Crazy Taxi: World Tour below.