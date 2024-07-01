Crazy Taxi reboot will be an online game

One of the biggest arcade hits of the 90s was Crazy Taxi, which later became a hit at home, especially on the Dreamcast. But... Sega never managed to make a really successful sequel (where, among other things, they got the idea that the taxis should be able to jump) and the concept faded out.

But last year it was revealed that a new Crazy Taxi is coming and in a nearly eight-minute video we now get the first official signs of life. Among other things, it turns out that the rumors that it will be an open-world online game are correct.

In the video, the team discusses things like how to drive around in the game and how the taxis should be able to move, which as we know has very little in common with how racing games usually work. They also mention the challenges of moving from single player to online and show off some of the graphics.

The video is in Japanese, but well subtitled and you can check it out below for an interesting first look.