Crazy Taxi is back! Sega announces Crazy Taxi: World Tour, launches in 2027

Sega revealed, in The Game Awards 2023, that they were remaking or rebooting many classic games and series from their catalogue. What later became Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was part of that announcement, and in the Xbox Games Showcase, we had the reveal of one of the most anticipated ones: Crazy Taxi: World Tour.

This series of arcade racing games, originally launched for arcade machines in 1999 and later ported to Dreamcast as one of the most famous games from Sega's last console, and then to other consoles (like PS2, GameCube, and Xbox) is making a return, with World Tour being the first proper game for home consoles... in 25 years! It's also the first official new game since Crazy Taxi Tycoon, for mobile phones, in 2017.

Crazy Taxi 3 released in 2002, and Crazy Taxi: World Tour will release in 2027, and will arrive to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. As you can see in the trailer, the colourful art style and racing style remains, and according to Sega, it's about Axel chasing down the mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi.