Crazy Taxi gets its cult soundtrack back in the Multiplayer Closed Network Test

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Sega is at Gamescom to showcase Crazy Taxi: World Tour. If you're unable to visit the German expo, you'll still be able to try it out soon, as a Multiplayer Closed Network Test is scheduled for September, and Sega has now shared more details about it - including news we suspect you'll all appreciate.

It's all about the licensed soundtrack, a very important aspect for die-hard Crazy Taxi fans, since the most iconic songs have consistently been missing from sequels and re-releases. Even though there were only four songs in the game itself (and seven if you count menus and other stuff), all by Bad Religion and The Offspring, fans love them, and the bands themselves are aware of the Crazy Taxi connection.

Now, five of the songs we'll get to hear in the Crazy Taxi: World Tour Multiplayer Closed Network Test have been revealed - and they're exactly the songs fans have been missing. For example, we already knew that "Them and Us" (Bad Religion) and "All I Want" (The Offspring) would be included in the final game, but we'll have the chance to drive a taxi recklessly to those songs again starting in just two weeks.