Crazy Taxi celebrates its 25th anniversary

Who doesn't remember those legendary words echoing through arcade halls in the late '90s? Sega's insane taxi "simulator" was truly something special. With its adrenaline-fueled action, in-your-face attitude, and a soundtrack packed with some of the most energetic hits of the era, it was hard not to fall in love.

More than two decades have passed since then, and this year marks the franchise's 25th anniversary. As part of the celebration, a previously unseen prototype of the game has been revealed, showcasing how the team experimented with various camera angles—one of which strongly resembles the early Grand Theft Auto titles. Over the years, Crazy Taxi has been ported to numerous consoles and spawned several sequels, but nothing has ever quite matched the perfection of the original. Or what do you think?

What are your best memories of Crazy Taxi?