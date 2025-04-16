Crazy rumour says Jurgen Klopp could end up replacing Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid coach

HQ

Jurgen Klopp is revered in Liverpool. His decade with the Reds was not only successful, winning a Champions League in 2019, reaching two finals and winning the first Premier League title, but the coach has been praised for his professionalism and charisma. However, he decided to step down last year, saying that he was retiring from coaching duties, taking a less demanding role as Head of Global Football at Red Bull starting in January 2025.

However, what if he received a call from Florentino Pérez? Rumours say that Carlo Ancelotti will not finish his contract with Real Madrid next year, due to poor results this season in Liga and Champions League, and will be replaced next season. The most rumoured candidate has always been Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, although now another candidate appears, although only as an - unlikely - rumour, coming from Spanish newspaper Sport.

According to this outlet, people close to Pérez (Real Madrid president) are advising him that the German manager is the best choice to fix the team. They fear that Alonso, despite his past as a "merengue" and his surprising season last year winning the Bundesliga, German Cup, and being finalists in the Europa League, has been much more uneven this season and lacks the experience to manage a dressing room with the likes of Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham, who haven't really connected this year.

"Klopp would be a high-impact signing, with much more room for manoeuvre and perhaps better able to handle the pressure of a club that only wants to win at any cost", the newspaper says. Is there some truth in the rumour, or is it a fabrication from the Barça-biased newspaper to shake the public opinion hours before Madrid's attempting a comeback at the Bernabéu?