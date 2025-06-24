Craziest semi-final ever between Spain and Germany, with five goals in extra-time

HQ

The UEFA U-19 semi-final between Spain and Germany, on Monday afternoon, provided one of the most extraordinary football matches you can watch anywhere. A 6-5 win for defending champions, Spain, with eight of the eleven goals scored after 90 minutes, with constant lead changes and even, a penalty save, an olympic goal an own-goal at the 90+9th minute.

Germany took the lead, and the match was 1-2 after 90 minutes in favour of the German side (goals by Moerstedt, 28th minute, and Said El Mala at 78th, against the first of eventually four goals by Pablo García in the 61th, an olympic goal from the corner flag). Then, García, Betis player, scored twice in injury time, 90+1 and 90+5, to put the scoreboard 3-2... only for an owngoal by Andrés Cuenca in the 99th minute to force extra time.

Spain took the lead again (Marqués Morera, 97th) only for Moerstedt to complete a hat-trick in three minutes (104th, 107th). But Spain responded quickly, with two nets at the 113th minute (Jan Virgili) and finally Pablo García again, at the 119th minute, scoring his fourth goal of the match.

With this remarkable victory, Spain will face the Netherlands, who beat Romania 3-1, in the final on June 26 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.