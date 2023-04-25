Crash Team Rumble reveals a cinematic intro

HQ

Crash Team Rumble offers something very different than we're used to from Crash Bandicoot and his friends/foes. Instead of singleplayer platforming or racing, this one is all about 4v4 team-based competition about Wampa fruits.

So what's the story behind all this? Well, that's something that unfortunately isn't explained in the cinematic intro for the game, which has just been released. It's still pretty funny though and gives us an idea of what to expect (if you didn't play the beta already, that is) when Crash Team Rumble launches on June 20 for PlayStation and Xbox.

Check it out below.