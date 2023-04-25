Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble reveals a cinematic intro

Collect Wampa fruit while competing with other players online.

HQ

Crash Team Rumble offers something very different than we're used to from Crash Bandicoot and his friends/foes. Instead of singleplayer platforming or racing, this one is all about 4v4 team-based competition about Wampa fruits.

So what's the story behind all this? Well, that's something that unfortunately isn't explained in the cinematic intro for the game, which has just been released. It's still pretty funny though and gives us an idea of what to expect (if you didn't play the beta already, that is) when Crash Team Rumble launches on June 20 for PlayStation and Xbox.

Check it out below.

HQ

