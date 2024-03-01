Crash Team Rumble is getting its final content update next week

HQ

Earlier today, we reported that the developer Toys for Bob is leaving Activision Blizzard and Microsoft (although likely remaining as a close partner). This has made some people wonder whether their live service title Crash Team Rumble would be affected - and the answer is; it will.

Although the game will remain playable and online, next week's update is the last content support the game is getting, less than a year after the release in June 2023. When you start the game, you are currently met with this message:

"March 4, 2024 will be the final content update for Crash Team Rumble.

The core game will still be live and players will have access to a free 500-tier battle pass that includes 104 new items. This will include all of the Battlepass content from Seasons 1 through 3, plus all the available event rewards.

Additionally, Crash Coin purchases will be turned off, and players can use their existing Crash Coins to purchase tier skips for the Battlepass."

Crash Team Rumble was met with mixed reviews (we weren't that impressed either) and hasn't been very popular, and with Toys for Bob leaving Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, this isn't too surprising at all.

Did you ever play Crash Team Rumble, and what did you think of it?