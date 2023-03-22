Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble gets release date, early access date

The 4v4 multiplayer title will also feature a battle pass.

Crash Team Rumble's release date has been announced, and it is coming on the 20th of June. For those wanting a quick look at the game, early access will be available to those who've pre-ordered from the 20th to 24th of April.

Not much is known about the gameplay, but Crash Team Rumble is allegedly aiming to bring a new type of multiplayer platformer to our screens. Characters from across all the Crash Bandicoot games will make an appearance, with each being given one of three roles: Blocker, Booster, or Scorer.

The game will cost $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition, where you'll get a Premium Battle Pass for both Season 1 and 2, and a Digital Proto Pack including skins and items.

Will you be getting Crash Team Rumble?

