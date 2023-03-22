Crash Team Rumble gets release date, early access date

HQ

Crash Team Rumble's release date has been announced, and it is coming on the 20th of June. For those wanting a quick look at the game, early access will be available to those who've pre-ordered from the 20th to 24th of April.

Not much is known about the gameplay, but Crash Team Rumble is allegedly aiming to bring a new type of multiplayer platformer to our screens. Characters from across all the Crash Bandicoot games will make an appearance, with each being given one of three roles: Blocker, Booster, or Scorer.

HQ

The game will cost $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition, where you'll get a Premium Battle Pass for both Season 1 and 2, and a Digital Proto Pack including skins and items.

Will you be getting Crash Team Rumble?