Crash Team Rumble devs explain battle pass, beta details

Crash Team Rumble recently announced its release date, as well as the date it's going into open beta. Now, thanks to a new blog post from the developers, we have a good deal of information about that beta, and the battle pass the game will use.

According to the blog post, Crash Team Rumble's battle pass will not let you unlock new characters and powers, as this can only be done through gameplay. Instead, by buying the battle pass you'll get access to extra cosmetics.

Moreover, in the upcoming beta, not only will we get early access to public matches, but we'll also get a chance to check out private lobbies. There will also be skill-based matchmaking in the beta, so you won't get stomped by experienced players, and bot matches can be used if you're after some practise. Sadly, though, your progress from the beta won't carry over into the main game.

