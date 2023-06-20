Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo Switch

HQ

Crash Team Rumble has just launched for Xbox and PlayStation, but it might also be coming to Switch, according to a new bit of information dropped on the game's support page.

As spotted by Crash Bandicoot World over on Twitter, the Activision support page lists that you need to keep your Switch updated in order to play Crash Team Rumble. This information was quickly deleted, but it could be implying a Switch version could be on the way.

This could also be just a mistake made by whoever was creating the support page, as the nod to the Switch was swiftly deleted. Considering Crash Bandicoot has made his way to the Switch before, though, we wouldn't be too surprised to see Crash Team Rumble land on that platform at a later date.

Have you played Crash Team Rumble yet? If you want to know whether it's worth your time, check out our review here.