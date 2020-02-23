Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled's new update is now live

This week developer Beenox completed the planned content updates for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The latest Grand Prix has been available to players since Thursday afternoon, adding a new track, three more karts and another character to the racing game. In total, the game has had 40 race tracks and over 50 characters added over the course of its eight Grand Prix seasons.

The Gasmoxia Grand Prix puts Crash and his friends on the home planet of the bad-boy Nitros Oxide, where a complicated new route awaits players. The official press release says that we should be prepared for tight turns and risky shortcuts as we race past two of Gasmoxia's biggest fast-food chains ("nuclear pizza and poison burger" no less). On the driver side, Emperor Velo will lead the way, who sees himself as the ruler of the galaxy. If you want to know more about the new karts, take a look at them in the short video below: