Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled gets Rustland Grand Prix

Crash Team Racing was remastered as Nitro-Fueled last summer, but now Activision and Beenox have revealed another addition to the game - the Rustland Grand Prix, starting today at 07:00 PST (15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET).

This content is available for free for all players, and includes the Megamix Mania course, featuring three laps of survival on a dusty canyon near a desert hideout. Outdoor canyons and interiors are featured, and there are shortcuts to watch out for as well.

The Golden Wumpa Hunt is also being added today, using Golden Wumpa Fruit in glowing crates. Wumpa Coins await those who smash through the crates, and there are several challenges tied to collecting them.

Megamix is a new racer too, mixing Neo Cortex, N.Gin, Dingodile, and Tiny Tiger in a horrifying mutation, as appearing in The Huge Adventure. He's the 50th playable character in the game, and joins three new karts, two of which can be earned in the Nitro Gauge, with the other in the Pit Stop.

Earning enough Nitro in the Grand Prix gets a kart made of salvage, and the bonus kart is powered by a chamber of pure nitrous. The Pit Stop kart, however, can hover, which is pretty neat in itself.

Eight skins are in the Pit Stop too, as well as stickers, paint jobs, wheels, and even returning items from the Spooky Grand Prix too.

For more on the new content, check out the trailer below. Are you eager to earn these new cosmetics?