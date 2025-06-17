English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled reaches over 10 million sold-through

It's not Mario numbers by any means, but Sonic should probably pay attention.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Six years later, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled continues to attract players, not least thanks to its release via Game Pass six months ago. And now it has been announced that the game has passed a very impressive milestone.

Via Instagram, it is revealed that the title has sold over 10 million copies. Presumably, the number of players is significantly higher since it supports local multiplayer and, as mentioned, is included with Game Pass, which probably makes it one of the most successful (perhaps even the most successful) kart game that does not have Mario in the title.

We suggest you check out our review of this classic if you want to read more and are in the mood for kart racing.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Related texts

0
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledScore

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
REVIEW. Written by Graham Bellars

"For those who never experienced it the first time around, or maybe hadn't even been born, you won't go far wrong with this beautifully crafted yet totally wacky reboot."



Loading next content