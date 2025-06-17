Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled reaches over 10 million sold-through

HQ

Six years later, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled continues to attract players, not least thanks to its release via Game Pass six months ago. And now it has been announced that the game has passed a very impressive milestone.

Via Instagram, it is revealed that the title has sold over 10 million copies. Presumably, the number of players is significantly higher since it supports local multiplayer and, as mentioned, is included with Game Pass, which probably makes it one of the most successful (perhaps even the most successful) kart game that does not have Mario in the title.

We suggest you check out our review of this classic if you want to read more and are in the mood for kart racing.