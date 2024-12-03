Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled races onto Game Pass this week

HQ

Yesterday we reported that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time seemed to be on its way to Game Pass, having appeared via the cloud service. And maybe it still is, but the next Crash title to Game Pass will actually be Mario Kart challenger Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

This has now been announced by Microsoft, who adds that we don't have to wait for the fun either. Already tomorrow, December 4, it's premiere time. We gave Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled a very high score at the time, and in our review you can read, among other things:

"For those who want to relive their youth with arguably the next best kart racer after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a must have, and for those who never experienced it the first time around, or maybe hadn't even been born, you won't go far wrong with this beautifully crafted yet totally wacky reboot."

Something to play with the family over the Christmas holidays, perhaps? Just make sure you get more controllers.