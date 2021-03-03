Crash Bandicoot On the Run! will dash onto mobile March 25

You're watching Advertisements

King has announced that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will dash onto mobile platforms on March 25.

The game is an endless runner similar to Super Mario Run set within the Crash Bandicoot universe. It includes popular mechanics from the main series such as time trials, and it features iconic series locations such as Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins. Along with these locales, fans from the main series will also be pleased to hear that boss battles against the likes of Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex and Dingodile will be present.

You can check out the new release date reveal trailer below: