Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run closes early next year

After February 16, the game will no longer be playable, and app-purchases has already been removed.

Last year, King launched an endless runner called Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. Even if it was a fun and well made platforming adventure, it seems like it still failed to get an audience. The developers have now shared a Facebook post explaining that the game will be closing on February 16. As a result, the app-purchases has been removed starting immediately, and the team writes:

"It has meant so much to bring your favourite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game. Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games."

Fortunately, Crash Team Rumble launches next year, so we won't have to wait much longer for more Crash Bandicoot entertainment.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

