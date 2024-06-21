Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy has sold 20 million copies

HQ

The remakes of the first three Crash Bandicoot games kept topping the sales charts for weeks, so it wasn't surprising to learn that Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy had shipped over 10 million units less than two years after launch. Well, it's been five years since then, and the number has grown significantly.

In fact, it has doubled, as the franchise's official X account announces that Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy has sold more than 20 million copies. That's even sold through, not sold in, meaning that these are actual games in people's homes or digital libraries.

Then it would be very understandable if Crash Bandicoot 5 is the game Toys for Bob, the developers of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, are making for Xbox Game Studios.