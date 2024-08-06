Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Creatures of Ava and Mafia: Definitive Edition land on Game Pass in August

HQ

Xbox wants us to have an August full of adventures and memories. I say that because the games that will be joining the Game Pass catalogue in the coming days have just been confirmed, and two of the three titles are revisions of classics.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is, in fact, a revision of three games. The first Crash Bandicoot adventures arrive in a reworked version with better graphics and some quality of life improvement. Mafia: Definitive Edition (which was already confirmed), meanwhile, is the version of Hangar 13 released by 2K Games in 2020.

Creatures of Ava is the Day One Game Pass release of the week. Starting tomorrow, we'll be able to experience this adventure that puts a twist on monster-catching titles, tasking us instead with the mission of rescuing monsters. You can check out the list of versions and Game Pass release dates below.



Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) - August 7



Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 8



Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 13



Sadly, we'll also have to say goodbye to some long-standing games that will be leaving the service on 15 August. Remember that if you want to keep playing them beyond that date, you can purchase them at an additional 20% discount until then.