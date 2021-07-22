Crash Bandicoot has just received a special 25th anniversary bundle

With the Crash Bandicoot series being around for a quarter of a century as of 2021, Activision has just released a brand-new bundle compiling the orange marsupial's very latest adventures. The Crashiversary Bundle is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One, and Xbox Series and it includes Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled.

On Nintendo Switch the bundle usually retails for £95.99, but it is currently discounted at £57.59. On the other consoles, however, it is being offered for a slightly more expensive £109.99, but just like the Switch, these are currently discounted and cost £54.99. The bundle might sound a little steep, but it actually makes for a slight saving. Buying the games separately on Nintendo Switch, for example, will set you back £104.97 and the bundle, as mentioned, costs £95.99.