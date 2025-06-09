Crash Bandicoot, FC 25, Warhammer 40,000 and Remedy's latest title to be added with Game Pass

HQ

We're a few days late with this news as a result of everything that happened over the weekend (Summer Game Fest and a whole lot more), but at least Microsoft has now revealed which games are coming to Game Pass in the near future - and it's a varied and great line-up that awaits subscribers.

Here's what to expect and when (games with * won't be coming to Game Pass Standard on launch, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Standard):



Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (Cloud and Xbox) - Today



Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition (Cloud and Xbox) - Today



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - June 10*

Barbie Project Friendship (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - June 11



Kingdom: Two Crowns (PC) - June 11*



EA Sports FC 25 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - June 12*



The Alters (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - June 13*



FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - June 17*



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Xbox and PC) - June 17



Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - June 17*



Subscribers can also enjoy perks and other benefits such as the Neon Bundle for Stumble Guys, the Gold Tribal Mask Weapon Charm for Apex Legends and the Mute Pack for Rainbow Six: Siege X, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As per usual, some games are departing Game Pass, in this case on June 15. Subscribers have up to 20% off these titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you want to keep some: