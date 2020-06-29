Crash Bandicoot 4 will feature in-game purchases

You're watching Advertisements

During a recent interview we had with developer Toys for Bob, we learned that the game is going to be mixing old elements with new ones and that there will be new masks, playable characters and abilities (you can check the details out here). But that's not all.

In a report via PlayStation Store we found out that there would be "offline multiplayer" in Crash Bandicoot 4. Now, even more information has emerged.

If you check the page for the game on Microsoft Store, you would see a small tag under the blue "pre-order" button; "+ Offers in-app purchases", which indicates that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time actually features microtransactions.

What do you think these in-game purchases could be for? Maybe more skins or outfits options?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.