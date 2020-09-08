Crash Bandicoot 4 to receive a demo next week

You're watching Advertisements

Crash fans will be pleased to hear that they can get there hands on a demo for It's About Time next week on September 16 if they have pre-ordered the game on PS4 or Xbox One.

The demo is said to include two levels from the upcoming title and will allow you to play as both Crash and Neo Cortex. It will also allow players to wield some of the new Quantum Masks. These masks have been shown already in gameplay footage released for the game and allow players to manipulate aspects of the environment. The Kupuna-Wa mask can be used to alter the flow of time and Lani-Loli can "phase objects in and out of existence."

"Fans are so excited to get their hands on Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the first original Crash Bandicoot title in more than a decade," said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. "Even though we're still a number of weeks out from the official launch, we can't wait for fans to experience the challenge, fun and love we've poured into this game, so we're really happy to offer them early access to part of the game through a special demo."

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.