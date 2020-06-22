Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time revealed

You're watching Advertisements

The number of leaks grew so large that Activision and Toys for Bob just had to confirm that the "secret" game they were going to unveil at 4 PM BST today was indeed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time a couple of days ago. That's doesn't mean we were disappointed though, as the game looks and sounds really cool.

Watching the reveal trailer, the first thing you'll notice is obviously that It's About Time has a completely new visual style which really helps bring even more life to the characters and environments. You'll also see that the game will play around with a wide variety of perspectives, and we're not just talking about camera angles. We'll get to play as several new characters this time around, including Neo Cortex, who has their own unique abilities and levels.

Speaking of new abilities, Crash and Coco have new abilities as well, as the title isn't just a reference to how long we've waited. Cortex, Dr N. Tropy and Uka Uka ripped a hole in the space-time continuum when they escaped the planet they were trapped on in Crash Bandicoot: Warped, and that doesn't just mean that we'll get to explore a wide variety of new areas, but also try on some new masks appropriately called Quantum Masks.

While there will be four of them in the final game, we only get to see the two that let us manipulate time and gravity in the trailer and screenshots. These are just some of the ways Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will breathe new life into the Crash universe when it launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

You can read more about the new mechanics in our more in-depth take on the game after talking with Toys for Bob's Paul Yan.