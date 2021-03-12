Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launches on PC in two weeks

You're watching Advertisements

While Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time finally launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch today, PC gamers had to make due with a "later this year" when the new versions were confirmed. A strange wording, as the wait will be much shorter than you probably feared.

Activision has given us a new trailer revealing that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is releasing on PC via Battle.net on March 24, so we're exactly two weeks away from enjoying the great game on the personal computer and probably seeing some weird mods.