news
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4 is roughly 30GB

Make sure you've got enough room cleared for Crash's next adventure.

Crash Bandicoot 3 was released back in 1998, and on October 2, it is finally time for a proper numbered sequel, with the next game in the series going by the name of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Now Microsoft has updated the game's store page, and thanks to that, we now know it has a file size of roughly 30 gigabytes.

It is likely similar for Playstation 4 and might indicate that the game is both large and/or has very high-quality assets. It is still not confirmed whether Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be released in an updated fashion for PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X - but there have been rumours indicating that there might be a Switch version planned.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Thanks, GamingBolt.

