Crank up the volume for the Star Hunter DX launch trailer

Star Hunter DX was launched for PC and Switch earlier this month, but a few days ago it also arrived on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is celebrated with a launch trailer for this promising old school shoot'em up. But it doesn't just looks entertaining and fun - it also sounds really amazing.

Fortunately, we have the trailer below so you can see and maybe most of all hear for yourself. We highly recommend you to check it out, especially if you love '80s cartoons as the design is totally inspired by that era. Star Hunter DX has Bullet Time and three different pilots with different abilities to aid you in the struggles on five different planets with bosses waiting for you.