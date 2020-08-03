Craig the Brute is the new Xbox mascot

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since the full reveal of Halo Infinite during the Xbox Games Showcase last month, one character has been on the receiving end of some unexpected fan adulation. It's not Chief, nor his companion, and it isn't his new enemy either, rather it's Craig the Brute, a character that has left the confines of his supporting role in Infinite to become a star in his own right.

Now that you're armed with all that context, you'll be delighted to hear that the unlikely response to this monstrous master of the meme is his adoption as a new mascot for the platform holder, this after Xbox chief Phil Spencer confirmed as much to a fan on Twitter after he asked: "Whats your take on Craig?"

"Our new official Xbox mascot," Spencer replied, "love the community and their ability to just take something fun and run with it."

The emergence of Craig has proven an unlikely lifeboat for the Halo team, which acknowledged that it has "work to do" on the visual side of the project, with some underwhelmed by its full reveal. There's still time for them to get it right, though, as Halo Infinite is heading to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X at the end of this year.