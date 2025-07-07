Craig Robinson is quitting comedy in pursuit of "something bigger"

HQ

Craig Robinson has become a modern icon in the comedy space, as he has appeared in various projects and productions through the years, be it The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine, The Bad Guys, This is the End, Eastbound & Down, Pineapple Express, and countless others. You could say that comedy is what Robinson does best, arguably his true calling, but the actor doesn't agree.

As mentioned in a new Instagram video, Robinson reveals that he is in fact quitting comedy and that he will instead be devoting his effort and attention to "focus on my true calling," something that he regards as "huge".

In full, Robinson explains: "Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy. But not for nothing. It's been an amazing run and y'all have been amazing and wonderful, but I'm following something bigger. So, thank you so much, I love you, and stay tuned."

It's unclear what the future holds for Robinson, but we do know that the immediate future will see him appearing in The Bad Guys sequel for one.