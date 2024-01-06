Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Craig Robinson is open to a return as Daryl in a The Office reboot

But adds that he is unaware of any project officially being in the works.

For a long while, a whole bunch of rumours started doing the rounds that a reboot of The Office was in the works. However, back in November 2023, these rumours were seemingly iced when co-creator of the show, Greg Daniels, mentioned that no reboot was in development, and that if any future The Office project was to be created, it would instead be a sister show based on new characters in a new setting.

Despite this seemingly shutting down any idea of a reboot, a sister show does at least leave the door open for characters to return in some form, and speaking specifically about this, Craig Robinson, known for portraying Daryl in the show, was asked if he'd be interested in returning to the character.

Speaking with AV Club, Robinson stated, "I heard that there was something going on. It hasn't been mentioned to me. If it does, I would love to reprise Darryl at some point, but right now I don't know."

Would you like to see more projects based in the world of The Office?

