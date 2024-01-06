Craig Robinson is open to a return as Daryl in a The Office reboot

HQ

For a long while, a whole bunch of rumours started doing the rounds that a reboot of The Office was in the works. However, back in November 2023, these rumours were seemingly iced when co-creator of the show, Greg Daniels, mentioned that no reboot was in development, and that if any future The Office project was to be created, it would instead be a sister show based on new characters in a new setting.

Despite this seemingly shutting down any idea of a reboot, a sister show does at least leave the door open for characters to return in some form, and speaking specifically about this, Craig Robinson, known for portraying Daryl in the show, was asked if he'd be interested in returning to the character.

Speaking with AV Club, Robinson stated, "I heard that there was something going on. It hasn't been mentioned to me. If it does, I would love to reprise Darryl at some point, but right now I don't know."

