Craig Mazin on The Last of Us S3: "It will be longer than season 2"

HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's best-selling, universally acclaimed game about Ellie & Joel is still going strong, and anyone who watched season two knows what to expect in the upcoming season three. Abby. Most of the story will revolve around Abby and how she grapples with her demons as part of the Washington Liberation Front (formerly the Fireflies) and the fact that she murdered Joel in cold blood after searching for him for over a year. Season two of the HBO series was very well received, recently nominated for 16 Emmys, but despite this, there have been some critical voices who have said that the story was rushed and that showrunner Craig Mazin skipped too many important aspects that were included in the game. Mazin intends to appease these critics now by promising a longer and more content-rich season three, something he aired in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Season 3 will be longer than Season 2. Season 3 will be more on par with Season 1. More bang for the buck."

Mazin also addressed the fact that The Last of Us helmer Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog recently left the TV series to focus on the studio's upcoming two games:

"I was pretty much a monk just writing in a room by myself for most of the time regardless. And I've gotten so much out of talking with Naughty Dog over the course of Seasons 1 and 2. When we made Season 2, we really were thinking about what comes after because you can't really tell half of that story without thinking about what the whole story should be. So we really did get that work in. Neil's always had a full-time job running Naughty Dog, so it's always been me up in Canada where the production is, and ultimately, things are pretty much going to proceed as usual."