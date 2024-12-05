Craftlings will debut on PC in 2025

If you've been following along with the PC Gaming Show, you will likely just have seen the announcement that Craftlings will be making its grand arrival on PC in 2025. The Ariano Games-developed title asks players to lead a bunch of frankly useless creatures to help them build settlements, automate their production lines, and also prepare them for any battles necessary when it comes to protecting their homes.

Craftlings is described as a "throwback to strategy games from the 90s, set in a vibrant fantasy world with diverse biomes." It offers various levels, from deserts to frozen wastelands, and is all about using "creativity and ingenuity to see their new settlement thrive and help their Craftlings find a place to call home."

As part of the recent announcement, a new trailer for the game has arrived, which you can see below. But, not only that, it was also affirmed that Craftlings will be published by Raw Fury and that to mark this news a demo for the game has been made available, which even includes a Winter Challenge Map themed around the indie publisher. You can download that demo today to experience it for yourself.