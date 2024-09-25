Craft, fight and paraglide in Towers of Aghasba, an incredible looking game coming to PS5 and PC in November

One of the games you may have missed on last night State of Play is Towers of Aghasba, an ambitious fantasy open-world adventure coming to PS5 and Steam this november.

The game, from indie studio Dreamlit inc., had appeared previously in other PlayStation showcases, and finally got a release month, albeit in Early Access form. It will launch this november on PS5 and Steam.

HQ

This is a weird game: it mixes lots of influences, from Animal Crossing and the farming genre in general, to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon on its combat and exploration of an open world that looks right out of Nausicaä or James Cameron's Avatar.

It may not be super original, but the game looks really entertaining and familiar thanks to that, with gorgeos graphics and mechanics: building bases, climbing and paragliding, and fighting with your bow and arrow, alone or with three other players.

It is certainly a title to watch closely when it launches on PS5 and Steam this november, on Early Access.