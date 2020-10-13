Crackdown 2's studio Ruffian Games is now Rockstar Dundee

You're watching Advertisements

Rockstar Games has been shopping lately. The Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption studio recently acquired Ruffian Games, a studio that worked on Crackdown 2.

Renamed as Rockstar Dundee, Ruffian Games is now working on Rockstar's unannounced projects, but apparently, they are already in full swing, as the division is already hiring.

The acquisition of Ruffian was only a matter of time since the studio has already been working with Rockstar for about a year on the development of some games. Since Ruffian has already had the opportunity to work on remaster projects like The Master Chief Collection, many are wondering if the studio will do the same with Rockstar, and whether it is perhaps already working on a remaster or remake of the first Red Dead Redemption.

It's more likely, though, that Rockstar is bolstering its ranks of development studios ahead of the next generation of consoles, as the company is set to re-release its massively successful Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Thanks,The Gamer.