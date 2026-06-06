Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit launches this July

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Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit has its official release date, and is confirmed for a multitude of new platforms. The sequel to the 2021 cosy lifesim is arriving on consoles including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

There's not long to wait for the game's release, as it'll be arriving on the 15th of July. It has already been confirmed to be available on PC and mobile at launch. Like Cozy Grove, Camp Spirit will see players soothe restless spirits. This time, players can leave gifts for their friends in a form of asynchronous multiplayer.

There are new bears in the sequel, as well as new island activities, seasonal events, and more. Discover plenty of surprises in Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, when it launches on the 15th of July for PC, mobile, and consoles.