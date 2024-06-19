Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is a wholesome game for adults

During Summer Game Fest, as well as seeing plenty of guts and gore in things like Doom: The Dark Ages, Gears of War: E-Day, and more, there were also a lot of fun, wholesome games that give their players a restful, relaxing time.

Some may look at these games and generalise them as being for kids, but lead designer on Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Alicia Fortier spoke about how the game is actually aimed at adults. "Cozy Grove is a game that really wants to create a warm atmosphere for our players. But, you know, we describe ourselves as being adult cozy or spooky cute and it's because we want to respect the fact that people have had a life," she said.

"We know that it's not always sunshine and rainbows out there and we want to respect that and give people a chance to explore that in a safe environment. And so, you know, we crack a lot of jokes, it's very light-humored, but in our stories we like to explore deeper topics that can really resonate with folks and give them a chance to express some empathy and to get to see another perspective."

If you're looking for a fun, light-hearted game that still has deep theming at its heart, check out our full interview below. While you're at it, if wholesome games are your thing, we also took a look at Critter Café, and you can find that interview here.